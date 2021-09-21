What Happens If You Total a Financed Car? Insurance Might Cover It

For anyone, a car crash is awful enough without the financial ramifications. It helps to know what to do if you total your car —specifically, what happens if you total a financed car .

Here’s a first-hand account of this very situation. “I totaled my financed car. [The insurance company] covered the Kelley Blue Book value, which was, luckily, what I owed for my car,” a Reddit user wrote recently. “It helped with not having to come up with the money for that car. But I didn’t receive any additional money for my new car.”

Before we get into insurance payments, what does it means when a car is “totaled” anyway?