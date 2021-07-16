Best Time of Year to Buy a Car—Bundle Up for Bundled Savings

“The best time to buy a new car is the end of October during a presidential election,” one person tweeted recently. “ Car dealerships do monthly quotas. The new year models come in September, so they want to push out the old year models, and elections create uncertainty.”

Opinions about what is the best time of year to buy a car are a dime a dozen online.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Had a car salesman tell me (after I bought a used car in September) that December is the best time of year to buy a car. They are not only trying to make quarterly goals but year-end goals. Plus, he said, ‘no one is buying cars and putting that bow on them.’”

And a car dealership tweeted, “Fall is not only perfect for football and trips to the pumpkin patch, it’s the best time of the year to buy a new car!”

So what’s the real story? Here are some tips from experts in the field.