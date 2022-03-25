What Happens If a Country Commits a War Crime? Repercussions, Explained

People who can be prosecuted by the ICC are heads of state and government including parliament and non-members of government or armed forces. According to the ICC, when it comes to entire governments or armed forces it's a bit different. The ICC said, "The Court is based on the principle of individual criminal responsibility. It will not try governments and armed groups, but rather individual members of governments or armed groups, analyzing how each one in the hierarchy committed, ordered, assisted, or tolerated the crime."