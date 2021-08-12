What Happened to Six Sigma? Once Popular Program at Motorola and GE

After Welch retired from GE in 2001, Six Sigma started falling out of favor at the company. As Quartz at Work reports, Six Sigma projects weren’t making substantive improvements to the company’s processes. Managers grew tired of their employees missing work to attend Six Sigma training.

Then, GE’s fortunes took a turn for the worst during the 2008 financial crisis —since its financial services business had become the company’s largest segment under Welch’s reign—and the company’s decline corresponded with Six Sigma’s.

Welch’s successor, Jeff Immelt, started reorganizing the company around a program he called “Simplification,” and Six Sigma was simplified out of many of GE’s business units.

In 2016, as he extolled the virtues of additive manufacturing in a conference call with analysts and investors, Immelt said that the technology “makes a s—tload more sense than Six Sigma did.”

He also said, “I was there the first day we did Six Sigma, it made no sense to me.”