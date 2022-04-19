Customers Rage as Smart Home Company Insteon Shuts Down Services Abruptly

Now, Insteon’s many customers are apparently abandoned, as Amadeo said. “The company could have given everyone a month’s notice that it was going out of business,” he wrote. “It could have open sourced code or posted documentation to help users get running on some other system. It could have given forum members a chance to get organized on some other site. But that didn’t happen. Instead, Insteon committed the cardinal sin of smart home companies: leaving customers—and their gear—in the lurch.”