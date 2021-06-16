What happened to GrubHub stock?

Jitse Groen, CEO and founder of Just Eat Takeaway, noted that the new company is the market leader in Europe, Canada, and Australia, and will also have a strong position in important U.S. markets. GrubHub founder Matt Maloney expressed his excitement about starting a new chapter in GrubHub’s story with the “global leadership and experience of the Just Eat Takeaway team.” Maloney will not be the CEO of the newly formed company but is expected to be appointed to the management board.