Early Filers Report “Tax Topic 152” Error When Tracking Their Tax Refunds

If you need to know what "Tax Topic 152" means, perhaps you’re one of the taxpayers who filed early and saw a vague message on the IRS’s Where’s My Refund website. According to CNET, that message reads, “We apologize, but your return processing has been delayed beyond the normal timeframe. You can continue to check back here for the most up to date information regarding your refund. We understand your tax refund is very important and we are working to process your return as quickly as possible.”