Did You Receive Notice CP80 From The IRS? — Here's What It Means

According to the IRS by late December it had a backlog of "6 million unprocessed original individual returns (Forms 1040), 2.3 million unprocessed amended individual returns (Forms 1040-X), more than 2 million unprocessed employer's quarterly tax returns (Forms 941 and 941-X), and about 5 million pieces of taxpayer correspondence"

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins reported in January of 2022 that this year represents the most difficult year for taxpayers and professionals.