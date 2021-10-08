Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Went From Working at a Stadium to Buying One

In 2017, Kraft founded the Boston Uprising, an e-sports team competing in the Overwatch League, alongside his son. At the time, according to MassLive, Kraft said that his company “is eager to use the Boston Uprising to introduce Boston and our franchise” to e-sports fans around the world. “We are currently assembling a team that we anticipate will compete for championships, as Boston sports fans have come to expect from all of their professional teams,” he added.