What 'Rate Expired' Message Means for Users on Crypto.com

When purchasing crypto via Crypto.com, users have just a 15-second window to ensure that the information is correct and confirm their purchase. Since purchases occur as "on-chain transaction," which means that it needs to verify on the blockchain, processing times might vary. With cryptocurrencies also being volatile, users might get an error message that says "rate expired."

@AlexDelarge6553 @cryptocom , the app https://t.co/9Db9RNWiAx not accepting my shiba buy , “expired rate” for the past hour, @coinbase working perfect to buy @ShibainuCoin , SHIBA is insane, anyone has idea until when this crazy run , 10k profit in couple of hour🔥🔥

There are other reasons that users could receive this message. Usually, it's beyond the user's or platform's control. For example, users might encounter slow "on-chain transfer" times, which means that the particular transaction block is congested with other users attempting a transaction. Users might also run into Crypto.com's platform undergoing maintenance or the blockchain might be undergoing an upgrade.

Unfortunately, there isn't a true solution for this other than reaching out to customer support. The error message appears especially when a particular token is sought after by many people. Since the blockchain works to verify one transaction at a time and the platform coincides with base transfer fees, it's often slow.

While Crypto.com is designed with many features to meet users' needs, it isn't the best platform for rapid or constant trading.