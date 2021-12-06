Which Chinese Companies Are VIE and Will JD Delist Next After DiDi?

Shortly after the DiDi IPO in the U.S., Chinese regulators opened a cybersecurity probe on it. The probe appeared to be China retaliating after DiDi decided to go ahead with its U.S. listing against Beijing’s wishes. DiDi delisting is seen as the company bowing to China's pressure to protect its business. It marks a continuation of China’s tech crackdown that previously forced Jack Ma’s Ant Group to suspend its IPO at the eleventh hour. DiDi plans to list its stock in Hong Kong after exiting the U.S. market. Its stock has crashed on delisting concerns.