Victor Hedman and Tampa Bay Lightning Advance in the NHL Playoffs

Victor Hedman and Tampa Bay Lightning Advance in the NHL PlayoffsBy Robin Hill-Gray
May. 5 2022, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
With the playoffs underway, everyone is watching Victor Hedman. After player number 77 was able to secure a goal and three assists, eyes are glued to Hedman to see whether or not he will lead the Tampa Bay Lightning and secure the Stanely Cup. What's Hedman's net worth? Keep reading to learn about his salary and contract.
Victor Hedman
Professional Hockey player
Net worth: 14,000,000
Two-time Stanley Cup winner Victor Hedman is a Swedish hockey player for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL. He was drafted second overall in 2009.
Birthname: Victor Erik Olof Hedman
Birthdate: December 18, 1990
Birthplace: Örnsköldsvik, Sweden
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 240 lbs
Spouse: Sanna Grundberg
Children: Rio Hedman
Hedman commented on Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and said, "I was looking for (Kucherov). I don't know if he got tangled up or not, but I was waiting to pass it. That was a big goal." Maple Leaf captain John Tavares also said that he believed that he and his team weren't able to secure the game as well as Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Victor Hedman's hockey career has led to a healthy net worth.
Hedman, born Victor Erik Olof Hedman, is a professional hockey player with the Tampa Bay Lightning, which is owned by Jeff Vinik. Hedman was drafted in 2009 and selected as the second overall draft pick by the Lightning. His career began with the Modo Hockey organization for junior ice hockey.
By the time Hedman was 16, he became a part of the Elitserien, a league in Sweden. Hedman received a lot of awards and recognition such as SHL Rookie of the Year. He was also a top-ranked player for the NHL Central Scouting Bureau. Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning clinched the victory in Game 2 of the playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Hedman comes from a long line of athletes. His brothers Oscar and Johan played hockey. Oscar played professional hockey with Modo. Growing up, Hedman showed immense interest in soccer, football, and hockey. He currently holds a record for being the first player to score a goal in each calendar month.
Victor Hedman's contract and salary are worth millions.
Ar 31 years old, Hedman has a salary of $8,000,000 for 2021–2022, according to CapFriendly. He reportedly signed an eight-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning that's worth $63,000,000. While his salary is $8 million, his cap hit is $7,875,000. For the next three years, it's projected that he will earn (as a base salary) between $8 million and $7 million with a cap hit of $7,875,000.
Hedman's previous contracts show that he signed a three-year contract in 2009 for $10,500,000. The contract came with a signing bonus of $270,000 and his average salary was $3,500,000. He then signed a five-year contract in 2012 for $20,000,000. His signing bonus in 2012 was $1,500,000 with an average salary of $4,000,000. His estimated career earnings are $62,078,048. As a left-defense player, he's ranked sixth, according to NHLRating.