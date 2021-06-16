UWMC’s Valuation Looks Full, Better to Sit on the Sidelines

UWMC is a solid company with strong fundamentals. However, the current cycle could bring a certain downside to not only the company but also its peers in this space. After the recent rally in UWMC's stock price, most of the positives and catalysts seem to have already been priced into it. Therefore, at the current NTM PE multiple of 21x, compared to just 6.5x at the end of March, its valuation looks more or less full. The current balanced risk-reward equation doesn’t leave much upside for investors.