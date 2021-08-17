Introducing Troy (TROY), a “One-Stop-Shop” for Institutional Investors

TROY is both a BEP-2 and ERC-20 token on the Binance and Ethereum blockchains. At the time of the TROY token launch, it traded at $0.005. Of the total tokens, 8 percent were allocated to the Binance launchpad, 10 percent went to the ecosystem and team advisors, and 12 percent went toward a private token sale where it sold at $0.007 per token. After the Binance and private sale launch, the remaining 60 percent went toward mining rewards.

There are many incentives in holding the token. It functions as the medium of exchange on the network and can offer rewards based on user activities, such as synchronizing orders and timely and accurate updating. The TROY token also functions as a trading fee unit, is burnt in gas fees, and rewards brokers and investors for contributing to the ecosystem. Now, in TROY 2.0, the TROY token has added new functions, such as the ability to trade for other digital currencies. Holders will also receive a trading fee discount, and TROY will now serve as a governance token, allowing holders to vote and voice their views on proposals for TROY developments.