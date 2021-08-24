Why Tribe Crypto Is Going up, and What Might Come Next

Tribe is a new cryptocurrency, having launched in Apr. 2021. The Fei Protocol, where Tribe serves as the governance token, has exposure to the DeFi sector, which is booming right now alongside NFTs. Therefore, Tribe could appreciate as the DeFi market expands.

Although Tribe is well below its all-time high, some investors have made good money with it in the short period it has been around. For example, if you had bought the crypto a month ago, your investment would have returned about 60 percent. Investors seeking to buy the dip should note that the altcoin is currently more than 60 percent below its all-time high of $2.49.