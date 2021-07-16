How Does Titan Stack Up as an Investment Platform? Reviews Are In

Investment platforms and robo-advisers promising ease of use, accessibility, and strong returns are constantly multiplying. As a result, the opportunities for the average investor to trade stocks have never been more prevalent. One app making the rounds is Titan . How does Titan measure up to other investing platforms?

What is Titan?

Founded in 2017 by former Wall Street hedge fund managers who were tired of traditional investment managers only catering to the ultra-wealthy, Titan aims to bring “​​a world-class investment manager” to the average investor.

Source: titan

Titan only requires a minimum investment of $100 to get started in either a taxable account or traditional, Roth, and inherited/beneficiary IRAs. Titan’s fees are relatively higher with a 1 percent annual fee of 1 percent charged monthly for account balances $10,000 and over and $5 per month for account balances below $10,000. However, Titan’s portfolios are actively managed and communicated, so the investor is in tune with what the money is allocated towards.

Titan offers two investment strategies—Titan Flagship and Titan Opportunities. Both approaches usually hold 20 stocks and can fluctuate between 15 and 25. Titan Flagship only requires a $100 deposit for individual accounts and $500 for IRAs and focuses on large-cap U.S.-focused stocks. Titan Opportunities is a more robust portfolio requiring $10,000 to open an account and focuses on small-cap and mid-cap U.S.-focused stocks.