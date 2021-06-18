Titan Coin Has Crashed to Near Zero, Recovery Isn't Certain

You can’t buy TITAN tokens directly with cash. However, you can transfer cryptos like Bitcoin to altcoin exchanges and then trade TITAN for it. Investors should note that redemptions aren't occurring in the crypto. Iron Finance explained in a tweet that the contract isn't allowing for redemptions since the TITAN crypto price has fallen to zero. Iron Finance also said that it will need to wait for 12 hours for timelock before USDC redemptions are possible again.