'The Circle' Building Is a Real Apartment Complex — and Not Just for Reality Contestants

Whether the players are from the U.S., the U.K., Brazil, or France, all the reality stars who cohabitate and manipulate together on The Circle reside in the same apartment building for the duration of the series. And though the participants and hosts like U.S. emcee Michelle Buteau seem to have the full run of the place, the neon-emblazoned apartment building is part of a real residential complex with more than 200 units.

Read on for more about the building owner and other details about how living in The Circle apartment works!