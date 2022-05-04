'The Circle' Contestants Only Get Paid If They Win or Receive the Fan Favorite Award

How long a show has been around impacts the number of viewers that tune in. The Circle is still a fairly new show and concept since it didn't start until January 1, 2020. It's possible that as the show continues to put out more seasons, the network may be able to pay contestants per episode as well. However, even though there isn't monetary compensation just for being on the show, contestants oftentimes are able to become influencers after being on the show whether or not they won.