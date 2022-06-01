FOX News’ Tammy Bruce Said Her Sexuality Is a “Preference”

And she said that she was only writing about the relationship then because Benet, Bixby, and their son had all died. “That relationship—which was kept secret for years, many reporters guessed at it, but we kept it secret certainly, she was in a position where it wasn’t to be discussed—had a tremendous impact on the way that I view life, loss, relationships, which I still struggle with and probably always will. But I’m at least aware of it now, and face it personally as I can.”