Takeout Stocks to Invest in As Companies Get Earnings Season Upgrades

Meanwhile, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is continuing its upward trajectory as well. The global coffee chain hasn't released its latest quarterly earnings report yet, but that hasn't stopped shares from reaching all-time highs. The shares are up 22.04 percent YTD with the stock trading at $125.74 as of mid-morning on July 23.

Starbucks is expected to report its earnings on July 23. During the previous quarter, it beat the earnings expectations by 16.61 percent, but missed the mark on revenue predictions by -1.66 percent. Still, it was an improvement on both fronts from 2020. Investors will be looking to Starbucks for guidance on positions as earnings come to a head.