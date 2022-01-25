It Sank on "Shark Tank," but Swimwear Company TA3 Has “Really Grown” Since

“We all want to look amazing in a swimsuit, and when we don’t, we blame our bodies,” Shams, a fashion designer with more than 20 years of experience, told the sharks. “Well, it’s time we start blaming the real enemies.” The enemies, Shams said, were the bikini (“This flimsy thing is doing us no favors”), the one-piece (“Either too short or too long”), and the swimsuit that hides women’s curves (“So much fabric, so much draping—oh, it hurts my eyes!”). And that’s where TA3 comes in.