Sunflower Farmers Is a Growing Polygon-Based Blockchain Game

Sunflower Farmers Is a Growing Polygon-Based Blockchain GameBy Alyssa Exposito
Jan. 7 2022, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Blockchain, play-to-earn game Sunflower Farmers is gaining a lot of traction. Recently, the game congested the Polygon network and spiked its transaction fees. With growing interest and press, many users want to know what Sunflower Farmers is and how to get in.
Here are the basics of the pixelated harvest and resource gathering game.
What is Sunflower Farmers?
Built on the Polygon network, the play-to-earn game is open-source with gaming mechanics reminiscent of Bitcoin halving. Rewards become harder to gain as more users join. Sunflower Farmers rewards its earliest adopters. They will receive a significantly higher amount for harvesting to someone who joins in the future
Created from a Hackathon project in Dora Hacks, a leading global hacker organization intended to solve coding issues, Sunflower Farmers was built with the idea that developers wouldn't control the code. Instead, the creator, Adam Hannigan, focused on building the project as decentralized as possible.
According to the Sunflower Farmers website, users or "farmers" plant, chop, craft, mine, fight, and earn. While the game is free-to-play, users must donate at least 0.1 MATIC to one of the three organizations listed.
How can users start playing Sunflower Farmers?
First, users must connect their browser extension wallet to the Polygon network and add MATIC funds to their respective wallets. Users are advised to add the SunFlower Farmers token, SFF, to the wallet to track and manage their funds.
With a built-in supply and demand mechanism that drives the overall token economics, the earlier a user starts farming, the more they will be rewarded as the supply steadily increases. For players who are a bit more passive, the game requires attention since the rewards are at the mercy of players who join and harvest.
For example, if a user plants a beetroot going at $0.2 SFF with a current supply of 499,900, they need to be aware of when the supply increases because once it increases to 500,000 tokens, the same beetroot planted is harvesting for $0.1, which is 10 cents less than when it was originally planted.
The more tokens get generated, the harder they will be to farm. Once the total amount generated reaches 1 trillion, there won't be any halving periods, which makes the token "extremely scarce."
What rewards system does Sunflower Farmers have?
The game owns a pool that almost serves as the in-game treasury. To incentivize users to further invest and hold its token, Sunflower Farmers established a unique distribution system. Users who invest into their farms and in-game upgrades, go into the pool owned by the games smart contract.
Rewarding users every three days, SunFlower Farmers rewards are based on the size of a player's farm, which suggests that the bigger the farm, the sweeter the reward.
Since the game depends on blockchain transactions when the network becomes congested, transactions fees spike, which leaves many transactions—in this case, gameplay—hindered. Recently, the game encountered an exploit and developers have locked a component of the game to mitigate further vulnerabilities.
For players who are interested in supply and demand mechanics integrated into a simple, open-sourced game, SunFlower Farmers checks all the boxes.