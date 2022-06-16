Sue Bird Is Taking a Big Nest Egg Out of Retirement

Point guard Sue Bird is widely considered the GOAT of women's basketball, but even the greatest careers come to an end eventually. The 41-year-old, who has played for the Seattle Storm since she was drafted into the WNBA in 2002, has decided the 2022 season will be her last.

However, she'll move into retirement with a pretty comfortable net worth, thanks to her WNBA salary, earnings from playing overseas in Russia, and several endorsements.