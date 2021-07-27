Did YouTuber SteveWillDoIt's Crypto Wallet Really Get Hacked?

The amount of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies SteveWillDoIt had hasn’t been disclosed. Looking at Deleonardis’s net worth, one can assume he had a hefty sum in his crypto wallet. The website Net Worth Spot estimates Deleonardis’s net worth to be about $2.55 million or $3.58 million when considering other revenue sources. With Deleonardis’s massive YouTube following —3.47 million subscribers and over 252 million views—Net Worth Spot speculates his earnings to be between $638,420 and $1.15 million a year from ad revenue alone.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, SteveWillDoIt had a lot. Now, it appears to be all gone. The YouTube star claimed that a hacker accessed his crypto wallet and seized the account. Deleonardis said in his video, “I got an email on my phone [saying] someone was in my blockchain, my crypto wallet. You guys know I’m into Bitcoin.” He also said, "I got hacked. I just lost a weird amount of money, and it doesn’t feel good. It’s a weird thing."