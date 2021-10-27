What Stocks Did Steven Gallagher Pump? SEC Accusations, Explained

Gallagher’s Twitter handle, @AlexDelarge6553, is a nod to a character from the 1971 movie A Clockwork Orange. The name refers to a gang leader, and the number refers to the character’s prison number. Bloomberg noted that Gallagher had made over $1 million with his Twitter scheme.

Richard Best, the director of the New York Regional Office of the SEC, said the complaint “alleges that Gallagher used his followers for his own financial gain, tweeting out false advice to pump up the price of stocks he owned, so he could sell for a profit.”

The complaint seeks a permanent injunction against Gallagher, freezing of his assets, and other penalties.

If you think that you were victimized by this alleged fraud, you can contact the SEC at AlexDelarge6553Victims@sec.gov.