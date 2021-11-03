Why Did Steven Bartlett Leave Social Chain and Start Another Company?

Steven Bartlett is the youngest Dragon to have joined BBC’s Dragon Den and replaced Vitabiotics CEO Tej Lalvani. He co-founded Social Chain in 2014 along with Dom McGregor. However, he has since left the company. Why did Bartlett leave Social Chain and what’s his net worth?

Bartlett joined the business management course at Manchester Metropolitan University. However, he dropped out to pursue his business interests and work on a social-media-assisted program called "Wallpark," which could connect students in the same city.

Bartlett co-founded Social Chain

Bartlett met McGregor, who was then a student at Edinburgh University, and the duo came together to create Social Chain and Media Chain. Social Chain went public in 2019 and currently has a market cap of around $630 million.

Bartlett quit the business in 2020 and didn't specify any reason for the sudden exit. However, he set up Catena Capital, which is a private equity investment company. The fund seeks to invest in futuristic companies and technologies. The fund's focus areas are cryptos, space, biotech, and health and wellness. The company has a special focus on cryptos and blockchain. Many people see blockchain and cryptocurrency as the future of finance.

Bartlett also invested in the Series C funding round of Berlin-based biotech startup Atai Life Sciences. The company was listed in June 2021. The company priced the IPO at $15 and currently trades near $17.

The company is working to treat mental disorders using psychedelic treatments but is currently in the pre-revenue stage. Bartlett is the company's creative director. The outlook for companies working on mental disorders looks bright based on the growing impetus towards mental health.

