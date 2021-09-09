Solana Seems to Have Steve Harvey's Support, Particularly Its NFTs

While the collection states it in its name, the Solana "Monkey Business" NFTs could potentially rival some other projects. The total supply of the particular token is half the amount typically allocated in a PFP project, which makes it increasingly more digitally scarce. Digitally scarcity is one of the biggest driving forces in terms of value in NFTs along with its utility.

Wow this is getting crazy. Over 85% of all @SolanaMBS Monkes are either unlisted or currently cost more than 500 SOL... talk about scarcity. There are only 5,000 total in existence and each Monke acts as your membership into one of the most valuable DAO’s in existence @MonkeDAO pic.twitter.com/EmfKF4AYGI

This particular collection is unique in that it's divided into two different collections—SolanaMonkeys and SpaceMonkeys each with different levels of utility. The SpaceMonkeys are the premium NFTs in this collection since there are only four, but they aren't unique, while the SolanaMonkeys are. While not as unique, the SpaceMonkeys grant royalties on each SolanaMonkeys that are minted and traded, but only if the holder owns the entire collection.