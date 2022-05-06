Steve Harvey Rakes in Millions as a Top Game Show Host

Harvey has been married three times and has seven children — four biological children and three stepchildren. His biological children include twin daughters Brandi and Karli with his first wife Marcia Harvey. He has a son named Wynton with Mary Shackelford from his second marriage. His current wife is Marjorie Bridges, who's a mother to three stepchildren Jason, Lori, and Morgan. The host also has five grandchildren, including grandchildren from his stepchildren with Bridges.