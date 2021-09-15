Place Your Bets on Sportradar (SRAD), Future Looks Solid

Sportradar's planned merger with SPAC Horizon Acquisition Corp. II fell through, which forced it to look at other options to go public. The company finally went public through a traditional IPO on Sept. 14. It priced the IPO at $27 per share, raised $513 million, and valued the company at $8 billion. The company started trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "SRAD." However, its stock price fell by 10 percent during the debut day and it closed down by 7.2 percent on Sept. 14. Since the sports betting market is growing, investors want to know about Sportradar’s stock forecast.