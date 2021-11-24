Where to Buy Snook (SNK) Crypto for 'Snake'-Like P2E Game

After installing a browser extension, like Google Chrome, and a custodial wallet like Metamask, prospective players can start to interact with the exchanges. To fill up the Metamask with MATIC, players can use on-ramp cryptocurrency platform Coinbase to send MATIC directly from their wallets to Metamask.

With MATIC, users can search through and find the best rate to acquire some SNK. Once SNK is acquired, players are ready to mint their "snook," their in-game NFT, and start increasing its overall value.