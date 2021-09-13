Cardano Launches Smart Contracts After Alonzo Update, Explained

Cardano dropped by over 15 percent on Sept. 13 due to concerns that smart contracts might not function well. Cardano has reportedly received strong criticism for the amount of time it took for the company to implement smart contracts and dApps.

Blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and even smaller ones like Solana and Chainlink, already have the ability to properly run dApps and use smart contracts. Cardano attempted to have the first-ever dApp on its blockchain earlier in September. However, the dApp called Minswap, had to be shut down immediately after technical issues. Until Cardano can prove that it can properly run dApps and smart contracts, it will be difficult to rely on its blockchain and the price of the ADA token could suffer because of it.