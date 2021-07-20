Will VTEX IPO Stock Get Amazon-Like Returns for Investors?

The COVID-19 pandemic is fueling the shift to online shopping and VTEX could be a big beneficiary. Looking across the industry, e-commerce stocks have generally paid off well for investors. Amazon stock has returned more than 180,000 percent since the IPO. The S&P 500 has only returned a little more than 400 percent during the same period. eBay, Etsy, and Shopify are the other e-commerce stocks that have also delivered big gains for investors.