Stevanato Group IPO Stock Is a Good Play on COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

On July 7, Stevanato Group mentioned that it was seeking a valuation of over $7 billion in its U.S. IPO. It plans to offer 40 million shares at a price of between $21 and $24 each. Out of 40 million shares, 12 million shares will be offered by existing shareholders. At the top end of the IPO price range, it would raise $960 million. After listing, it will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "STVN." Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, and Jefferies are the lead underwriters for the offering. Should you buy Stevanato Group IPO stock?