Monday.com’s Fast Growth and Exciting Outlook Make It a Buy

Monday.com’s price range for the IPO is $125–$140 per share, which values it at more than $6 billion at the top end of that range. The company plans to raise nearly $500 million from the IPO. The company’s current valuation of nearly $6 billion is at a significant premium to its private placement in June 2019 when it offered 3.6 million shares at a price of $41.27 per share. During a funding round in 2020, it was valued at nearly $2.7 billion. Therefore, the current price implies a premium of about 120 percent from that price.