Intapp’s (INTA) IPO Is Here, and Its Stock Looks Promising

Intapp IPO is a good buy based on its attractive valuation and growth potential. The company provides software solutions for professional and financial service companies worldwide. Intapp’s ARR (annual recurring revenue) grew by 22 percent YoY to $201 million as of Mar. 31, 2021.

Intapp has a software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription revenue model, and as of Mar. 31, it had more than 1,600 customers, with around 20 having ARR of $1 million or more. Its customers include 96 Am Law 100 firms, seven of the top eight accounting firms, and more than 900 investment banking and private capital companies. Intapp’s net retention rate was 110 percent in fiscal 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic-related surge in remote work has highlighted the need for having easy access to data and software.