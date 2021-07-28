Duolingo’s (DUOL) IPO Is Here and Its Stock Looks Promising

Duolingo is the leading mobile learnings platform worldwide with more than 500 million downloads. The company claims that it's the top-grossing app in the Education segment on both the Apple App and Google Play Store. Duolingo provides courses in 40 languages to around 40 million monthly active users.

While most of the customers use Duolingo's technology for free, it also offers a paid membership (Duolingo Plus) that delivers an ad-free experience. As of March 31, around 5 percent of the company’s users were paid customers. Overall, Duolingo is rapidly expanding, has strong growth prospects, and the IPO looks reasonably priced. The IPO stock is worth considering.