Doximity IPO Stock Is a Buy Based on Its Fundamentals and Outlook

Doximity had 1.8 million members as of March 31. More than 80 percent of the members are physicians. Doximity is rapidly becoming the leading platform for healthcare professionals, recruiters, and researchers. The company is monetizing its platform. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare system providers use it for marketing, while recruiting firms use it for recruiting solutions. Doximity has also started charging for its telehealth service since January 2021. It's basically a voice and video dialer to connect patients with care providers.