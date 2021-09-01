Shank Tank's PittMoss to Boost Net Worth With Crowdsource Campaign

PittMoss, which creates potting soil from recycled paper, got its start in 1994 from a kitchen experiment by founder Mont Handley. After 20 years of perfecting the formula, Handley presented PittMoss to Shark Tank to get seed money to help the company grow.

“I invested in PittMoss because even though I didn’t know anything at all about the peat moss business at the time, I like disruptive industries that can turn a business upside down. It seemed, from Mont’s description, that PitMoss could truly disrupt the peat moss industry. If they’re able to do that, the returns could be enormous,” Cuban said on April 2016 episode of Beyond the Shark Tank.