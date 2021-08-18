Everything You Need to Know About Seedify Crypto

Seedify’s digital token trades under the name $SFUND. In order to purchase SFUND, you'll need to first purchase either Bitcoin or Ethereum to exchange. Then, you’ll need to transfer your purchase crypto over to a crypto exchange that allows the trading or SFUND. Currently, SFUND can be purchased on PancakeSwap, Kucoin, and JulSwap. You’ll then be able to exchange your Bitcoin or Ethereum for SFUND.