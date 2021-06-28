Russell Henley Goes From U.S. Open to Travelers Championship With Confidence

Pro golfer Russell Henley tied for first place for the first three rounds of the U.S. Open earlier this month, before ending the tournament tied for 13th place. Undaunted by that result, he immediately focused on the next challenge: the Travelers Championship.

“Yeah, I feel like for me, last week a lot of it was just doing some basic things,” he said during the Travelers event, per Golf Channel. “You know, it’s nothing too complicated. I don’t feel like I have to do anything crazy to finish better than I did. … I take a lot of confidence feeling like I can handle more pressure than I thought I could and can hang in on a tough course. That gives me a lot of confidence, and just going to try it build on it.”