Ron DeSantis Offers Relocation Bonuses to Police Dismissed for Refusing COVID Vaccines

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, is again taking a stand against government-enforced vaccine mandates. He announced during an interview on the Fox News program “Sunday Morning Futures” that he intends to sign into a law a $5,000 bonus for any police officers relocating from other states to work in Florida.

Governor DeSantis has frequently criticized Democratic policies and any restrictions or mandates related to COVID-19. While discussing his proposed $5,000 police relocation bonus, he made it clear he wishes to reward officers who may lose their jobs due to vaccine mandates in other states.

Referring to states with strict COVID-19 vaccine regulations for employees, DeSantis said, “So NYPD, Minneapolis, Seattle, if you're not being treated well, we'll treat you better here.”

DeSantis has a long track record of opposing vaccine mandates.

President Biden has mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for those working at companies with 100 or more employees. DeSantis said during Sunday’s interview that he believes the vaccine mandate is unconstitutional.

Article continues below advertisement

DeSantis wants to push back against any local vaccine mandates in Florida as well as the federal vaccine requirements. He stated that Biden’s vaccine mandate will likely cause “huge disruptions in medical, in logistics, in law enforcement.”

In addition to offering a $5,000 bonus to relocating police officers, DeSantis aims to sign legislation to prevent Floridians from losing jobs due to refusal of the vaccine.

Article continues below advertisement