Robinhood’s New Early Deposit Feature Will Rival PayPal’s

Having the opportunity to receive your paycheck early can be useful for various reasons, one of them being the simple fact that you get money faster. You can plan things ahead of time, especially for the weekend, instead of having to wait until it’s Thursday or Friday to receive a paycheck. With banks implementing early direct deposit features, you’ll now be able to enjoy those benefits, depending on your bank and employer.

Direct deposit is a faster way to get your paycheck than having to deposit a physical check, but now early direct deposit, also called early deposit, gives you the opportunity to receive your paycheck even faster. With early direct deposit, your paycheck can be in your checking account up to two days early. This feature is becoming more popular in large commercial banks, but it has also been implemented in many smaller and completely online banks. And now, Robinhood is looking to implement early deposit in its app as well.