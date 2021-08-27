There Are Many Ways to Transfer Crypto to Your Bank Account — Here's How

Cryptocurrency has become more common as a currency of choice, whether it’s trading, investing, or buying goods and services. Some of the most popular cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. Even Dogecoin , which was thought of as a “meme coin,” is being taken more seriously and there are companies that will accept payments with Dogecoin—the Dallas Mavericks being among them.

As more people become familiar with crypto, banks are starting to become more comfortable with offering crypto services to their customers. Banks across the world have purchased crypto themselves, including JP Morgan . There are various ways to transfer crypto depending on your bank, with the possibility of simply selling your crypto assets and put the money on your debit or credit card.

The way you ransfer crypto to your bank account depends on where you keep your assets.

Crypto can be stored in multiple ways including a crypto exchange, crypto wallet, and various online accounts. It’s not possible with most banks to directly transfer crypto to a bank account, so the common process of transferring involves selling the crypto for your local fiat currency, then transferring that money to your bank. When transferring bitcoin and other crypto, be aware of fees associated with the transfer. The types and amounts of those fees will depend on the company.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Crypto exchanges With crypto exchanges such as Coinbase, Kraken and Binance, you have to sell the desired amount of crypto for fiat currency such as U.S. dollars. After you sell, you can then transfer the fiat currency to a bank account. Depending on the crypto exchange, if you want to sell cryptos other than bitcoin, you’ll have to exchange that crypto for bitcoin first, then sell the bitcoin for fiat. Selling crypto on an exchange tends to be the fastest method in transferring money over to the bank account.

Article continues below advertisement