Robert Durst Stands Trial for Murder, Built Net Worth in Real Estate

Robert Durst, the 78-year-old heir to a real estate fortune built by his family through the Durst Organization, is standing trial this week. His history with the criminal justice system has been long and unpleasant with multiple murder accusations.

Durst testified in his own defense on Aug. 9 during his murder trial. Susan Berman, a former friend of Durst’s, was killed in 2000 and Durst has denied having anything to do with her death. Given his family’s immense wealth built through the real estate business, how much is Durst worth currently?

Robert Durst and his family’s fortune

The famed Durst family made their significant wealth via a real estate empire. Joseph Durst founded The Durst Organization early in the 1900s.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

Durst’s father, Seymour Durst, took over the business in 1974 and focused his efforts on New York City skyscrapers. He wanted his eldest son Robert to take over the family business. Robert refused although he would occasionally attend a board meeting. Seymour is also known as the creator of the National Debt Clock.

Article continues below advertisement

The Durst family as a whole had an estimated combined net worth of $8.1 billion as of December 2020 based on the business assets, according to Forbes. The family was ranked #47 on the Forbes list of America’s Richest Families in 2020.

Robert’s brother Douglas is the chairman of The Durst Organization and multiple other family members work within the company. Some notable buildings owned by the company include the Conde Nast building at Four Times Square, the Bank of America Tower at One Bryant Park, and One World Trade Center.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

In 2006, the rest of the family bought out Robert’s stake in the business for $65 million. That $65 million has likely been funding his life and medical treatments.