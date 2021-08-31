Social Token Space Could Explode and Take Rally (RLY) for a Wild Ride

According to Digital Coin Price, $RLY’s price could rise by 218 percent to $1.93 from the current $0.607. The firm sees incremental growth ranging from 10 percent–15 percent annually for subsequent years.

Rational Insurgent also sees $RLY rising to $2.11 by 2025, which suggests an upside of 248 percent from the current levels.

The algorithm-based firm WalletInvestor also sees upside potential in Rally crypto and expects it to almost double in a year. In five years, it sees $RLY rising to $3.554, which is a gain of almost 500 percent from the current levels.