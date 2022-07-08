Rajeev Misra Has a Hefty Salary and Net Worth as CEO of SoftBank's Vision Fund

However, it seems he is taking a step back from his role with SoftBank. Per Bloomberg, Misra will still hold on to his senior role with the company, but he plans to let go of some of his roles and duties. This decision is because he is pursuing his own business venture. He reportedly has garnered over $6 billion in financial backing for his business. One of his backers is a sovereign wealth fund from the Abu Dhabi conglomerate known as Royal Group.