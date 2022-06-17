Prince and Princess Michael of Kent Reportedly Set to Retire From Public Life

In 1978, Michael married Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz, the owner of an interior design company, an art and history lecturer, and the president of Partridge Fine Art. The couple has two children, private banker Lord Frederick Windsor and writer Lady Gabriella Windsor.

Prince and Princess Michael represent Queen Elizabeth II at various engagements, and he's involved in around 100 charities and organizations, while she's involved in around 45, his royal bio explains.