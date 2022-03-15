Is Pete Davidson Paying for His Blue Origin Ticket to Suborbital Space?By Rachel Curry
Mar. 15 2022, Updated 10:55 a.m. ET
Quick visits to space—even the suborbital kind—aren't a luxury that most Earthly residents can afford. But actor and comedian Pete Davidson isn't like most. Kim Kardashian’s latest boyfriend is an honorary guest on Blue Origin’s next flight, bringing a bit of notoriety to the Jeff Bezos-led company’s upcoming venture.
Davidson isn't paying to go to space since he's an honorary guest. Here’s what we know about the cost that most people pay for a seat on the Blue Origin flight. See what Davidson will get out of the experience, and when the flight is likely to launch.
Pete Davidson will be ready for takeoff on March 23.
Davidson has signed a contract to join the Blue Origin flight to suborbital space on March 23. The target date is fast approaching (though delays are always possible when it comes to space launches).
How far will Davidson go into space?
The Blue Origin rocket may not be going to the moon, but it’s still a gnarly outing to the end of Earth’s atmosphere. So far, Blue Origin has launched only as far as 100 kilometers above Earth, a boundary known as the Kármán Line, for a round trip of just over 10 minutes. As the journey comes to a close, the rocket will parachute down to the Texas desert landing area.
Who’s joining Davidson on the Blue Origin rocket?
Davidson won’t be alone in his journey. Other paying riders will include turnaround CEO (formerly of Party America and California Closet Company) and angel investor Marty Allen, as well as business executive couple Sharon Hagle (SpaceKids Global CEO) and Marc Hagle (Tricor International CEO). Also on board will be educator and entrepreneur Jim Kitchen and former NASA manager George Nield.
Davidson doesn't have to pay for his ticket.
Davidson is the third celebrity to be given the opportunity to go to space as an honorary guest, trailing behind William Shatner and Michael Strahan. While an honorary guest doesn't pay to go to space, the other guests on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket will be paying for tickets, contributing to the company’s $100 million in existing sales (as reported by Bezos in Oct. 2021). New Shepard isn't paid for using tax dollars.
What's the projected cost for a Blue Origin ticket to space?
In 2021, blockchain platform Tron’s CEO Justin Sun paid $28 million in an auction for a ticket on Blue Origin’s first flight. While the retail cost of single passenger tickets isn't that high, they're not cheap—their cost could be close to that of competitors such as Richard Branson-led Virgin Galactic, which charges $450,000 for tickets.
Davidson is likely an honorary guest due to his friendship with Bezos. Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez reportedly ate a meal out with Davidson and Kardashian earlier this year.
How much money does Pete Davidson make?
Davidson is a comedian on Saturday Night Live, has been a screenwriter and actor for movies such as The King of Staten Island (2020), and is the current rival of Kanye West, Kardashian’s ex-husband and the father of her children. Making $15,000 per episode of SNL plus holding at least $2.5 million in real estate investments and a plethora of entertainment and brand deals, Davidson has a net worth that's only growing.
Correction note: An earlier version of this story indicated Pete Davidson was a paying passenger. He's an honorary guest, as were celebrities Michael Strahan and William Shatner.