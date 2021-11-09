Peloton Releases Pause Button on Bike and Bike+ Products

If your exercise routine includes a Peloton Bike or Bike+, you’ll be happy to know that you will soon be able to pause your workout to answer the door or attend to your child. The Peloton pause button release date for the Tread is coming soon.

To the excitement of Peloton users, the company announced on Nov. 8 that it’s adding a pause button for the Bike and Bike+ products. With the pause button, “you never have to worry about missing out on your favorite tracks or finishing up those last few intervals,” the company said in an announcement posted on its blog, The Output.

Surprisingly enough, Peloton exercise equipment products haven’t allowed users in the past to pause their on-demand classes if there was something they needed to attend to. According to an article in SlashGear, Peloton owners have been requesting the feature for almost as long as the company has been selling its high-end home exercise equipment.

How does the pause button work?

Say you’re in the middle of a workout on your Peloton Bike, and the doorbell rings. By pressing the pause button, your class, progress, and aggregated metrics freeze. Then, when you are ready to get back at it, you reconnect your headphones and heart rate monitor and continue where you left off.

Once you resume your workout, you can also respond to any "high-fives" you might have gotten while you were away.

Pausing a class doesn’t impact your progress in programs, challenges, achievements, streaks, milestones, or personal records, the company states.

However, if you’re competitive about your workouts, you should know that pausing your workout will affect your ranking on the Leaderboard. You will lose your rank but will still be listed in “Here Now.” If you take the same class in the future, you’ll appear unranked on the “All Time” leaderboard.

The pause feature is only available on pre-recorded on-demand classes. It doesn’t work on live workouts.